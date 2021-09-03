Virginia Tech topples #10 UNC 17-10

Hokies quarterback, Braxton Burmeisterran for a touchdown and threw for another in the win Friday. It was the season opener for both schools.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Virginia Tech made Sam Howell look pedestrian in a 17-10 victory over No. 10 North Carolina on Friday night in the opener for both teams.

Burmeister scored on a 4-yard run and found James Mitchell for an 11-yard scoring strike as the Hokies built a 14-0 lead they took into halftime.

They struggled to put the game away in the second half until the final minute when they chased Howell from the pocket at the Virginia Tech 40 and he tried to find a teammate but instead threw an interception to seal the outcome.

Nothin' better than celebrating with 65,632 of your best friends in Lane 😎 pic.twitter.com/Cv2sbSnzgX — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 4, 2021

“We couldn't put the game away but the defense continued to rise to the occasion,” coach Justin Fuente said, calling it as impressive a performance as he's seen.

Howell, who'd thrown eight touchdown passes in two prior games against Virginia Tech, was sacked six times and harassed all night. His final pick came when he was in the grasp of Jordan Williams and found Chamarri Conner.

The play was reviewed, and when the officials announced that it was an interception, the sellout crowd at Lane Stadium erupted with relief. Many fans joined the team in celebration on the field after the game, which marked the first time since the 2019 season that fan attendance was not limited.

“Obviously, now the shine’s off and the rating sure doesn’t matter tonight,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “We were overrated with the way we played.”