Virginia Tech-ODU showdown finds friends on opposing sidelines

Ricky Rahne and Brent Pry reached great heights on the same side, now they're building their own programs in the same state

NORFOLK, Va. — Brent Pry used the line twice Monday night.

"Our wives will enjoy the tailgate," said the new Virginia Tech head football coach, both in an interview with 13Newsnow and to the crowd at the Norfolk Sport's Club coaches forum.

The line is sure to resurface before Pry's Hokies battle Ricky Rahne's Monarchs September 2nd. After all, this isn't the last of the questions he'll get about the coaching battle.

Before Rahne took over at Old Dominion and Pry replaced Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech, the two shared the sideline at Vanderbilt and then Penn State. Each was brought to Vandy by James Franklin in 2011 and each followed Franklin to Penn State in 2014. Over the years they bonded on and off the sideline. When Pry says their wives will enjoy the tailgate at SB Ballard, he means it.

"Our families are friends, our wives are friends, our kids grew up together," says Rahne, while lamenting the fact that he and Pry can't share as much football strategy with so many matchups in the future.