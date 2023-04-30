Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks and Virginia Tech's Chamarri Connor among others drafted, plethora of free agents from the Commonwealth

W&M Colby Sorsdal was drafted the 152nd overall pick to the Detroit Lions and familiar names such as Hampton's Jadakis Bonds round out undrafted free agents.

Plenty of familiar names from the Commonwealth rounded out the NFL draft on Saturday afternoon. Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was picked in the 5th round, 159th overall to the Green Bay Packers. He's the first Cavalier picked by Green Bay since quarterback Aaron Brooks in 1999.

In Blacksburg, cornerback Chamarri Connor was picked in the 4th round to the Kansas City Chiefs, and William & Mary All- American offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal heard his named called in the 5th round 152nd overall. He will heading to Detroit to join the Lions.

Undrafted free agents include Virginia State running back Darius Hagans, a Grassfield High graduate, with the Indianapolis Colts, Hampton University receiver Jadakis Bonds with the San Francisco 49ers, Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson with the New Orleans Saints, and Virginia wide receiver Keytaon Thompson to the Detroit Lions.