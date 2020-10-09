Hooker earns starting QB job at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech head coach, Justin Fuente, like many college coaches around the country have been facing a very unusual set of circumstances the past 7 months dues to the Covid-19 pandemic. He did have a brief moment of normalcy when he named his starting quarterback on Wednesday. Fuente went with redshirt junior, Hendon Hooker, but he'll likely go with 2 quarterbacks over the course of this season. Oregon transfer, Braxton Burmeister will also share time with Hooker. "He’s going to put us in the best situation to win. If that’s it, then we’re going to roll with it", says Hooker, who started out 6-0 as a started for the Hokies last season. Fuente added, "I think he's got a better understanding of what it takes week to week to play".