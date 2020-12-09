Va. Tech/UVA game postponed due to Covid-19 concerns

BLACKSBURG, Virginia — The annual Commonwealth Clash between archrivals Virginia and Virginia Tech has been postponed because of "Covid-19 issues" on the Virginia Tech campus according to the school on Saturday. It was expected to be the season opener for the Hokies. UVA Athletic Director, Carla Williams said in a statement on Friday she was contacted by Tech officials about the possibility of moving the game to a later date. The game was scheduled for September 19th in Blacksburg. No makeup date has been set by the schools.