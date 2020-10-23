Washington Football Team looks for winning edge

After 5 straight losses, the battle is to keep those negative thoughts away

ASHBURN, Va. — The NFC East may be wide open and ready for anyone to take charge, but you still need to win every once in awhile. Washington has struggled with that task having lost 5 straight games.

With their (1-5) record, Washington is hosting the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) this weekend.

Earlier this week Washington head coach Ron Rivera was fielding questions about how long it takes to develop a winning attitude on a struggling team. He said "There's no telling."

He mentioned during his time in Carolina, they had an extremely difficult time winning close games in his first two years. But, he made it sound like in the third year, his team figured it out. "Our players almost had this fearlessness about them and this confidence. Just get us the ball and we can score or we need a stop, we'll get a stop. We need a takeaway we'll get a takeaway. That type of attitude and mentality."