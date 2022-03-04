x
Widmar's pair of goals paces Admirals past Icemen

Joe Widmar had two goals as Norfolk stormed past Jacksonville Saturday night 6-1 at Scope.

NORFOLK, Va. — In one of their best games of the season, the Norfolk Admirals took care of business against Jacksonville and won Saturday night 6-1 at Scope. Joe Widmar had a pair of goals for Norfolk, who got outshot by the Icemen 32-28.

The Admirals opened the scoring in the first period when Noah Corson found Alex Tonge on a shorthanded goal for his 27th of the season and a 1-0 lead. About three minutes later, Widmar off a Christian Hausinger pass made it 2-0 advantage over Jacksonville.

Widmar would add his second goal of the game for a 4-1 lead over the Icemen. Admirals goalie Dylan Wells stopped 31 shots in the win. The two square off in the series finale on Sunday at 5pm.

