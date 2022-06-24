Wyatt Langford taking Peninsula by storm

NORFOLK, Va. — University of Florida leftfielder Wyatt Langford had a remarkable season for the Gators. Langford lead the SEC with 26 home runs and a .354 batting average as a sophomore.

This all came after a freshman year position change. Once a catcher, Langford transitioned to left field with no prior experience. The move opened him up to more playing time and a stellar start to his collegiate career.

A Florida native, Langford is spending his summer in Hampton Roads playing for the Peninsula Pilots. Hitting .417 with 2 homers through 6 games, so far the results have been great for Langford and his new team. Soon he'll head back to Gainesville, and eventually the MLB Draft, but for now the 757 will enjoy his summer vacation.