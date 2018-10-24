VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — PointOne, a hyperscale data center developer headquartered in Alberta, Canada, announced plans to invest $80 million in Virginia Beach.

The project consists of two phases and will involve the construction of two 31,000-square-foot facilities that will house edge computing data centers, a cable landing station for future sub-sea cables and an international internet business exchange. Phase I completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority approved a purchase agreement for a 10.4-acre site in Corporate Landing Business Park to PointOne for $2.08 million. Rob Hudome with the City’s Economic Development Department said the company is expected to bring nearly 60 jobs with an average annual income of $65,000 to the area.

Keith Frieser, chairman and CEO of PointOne Development Corporation, said the City’s pro-business attitude provided a favorable partnership, as well as Virginia Beach's positioning near the Transatlantic sub-sea cable.

“PointOne’s facility in Corporate Landing Business Park will enable us to offer our clients direct submarine-to-terrestrial fiber connectivity to our hyperscale data center campus located in Remington, Virginia," Frieser said.

Corporate Landing Business Park is a 325-acre, light-industrial research and data center park owned by the Virginia Beach Development Authority. Corporate Landing is the city’s hub for a world-class telecommunications system with the fastest undersea cables in the world, available data center sites certified by Dominion Energy, available fiber access hubs and a streamlined permitting process in place.

