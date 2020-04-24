Our improved antenna is up and running! Here's how to rescan your TV and make sure you can see shows on 13News Now.

We have a new antenna at our transmitter site. If you get our signal over the air, you'll have to rescan your television to get our programming. Here's how to do it.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you enjoy shows on 13News Now using an antenna, you may have experienced some difficulty getting our signal recently, and we know that can be a bummer.

We've been doing some work at our transmitter site which was required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as part of what's called "the broadcast repack."

The good news is, the work is done, and our new antenna is up. That means an improved experience if you get the 13News Now signal over the air.

In order to enjoy our programming, you'll need to do some rescanning on your television. So, let's get to it!

We rounded up some frequently asked questions regarding rescans. (You'll find the answers to go with them, too.)

What is it?

If you watch TV with an antenna or use a digital converter box, this will affect you.

On April 28, you’ll need to re-scan your TV so you can keep watching 13News Now.

Why do I need to Re-Scan?

If you want to keep watching your favorite shows on 13News Now, you'll need to re-scan.

How Do I do it?

We've included a number of links here with easy-to-follow, step-by-step, illustrated instructions to SOME of the most popular brands of televisions:

Here are some other resources that may be helpful:

I don't see my brand listed. What do I do?

Even among manufacturers, each television has its own steps for rescanning. Every remote is different, too, and often the words ENTER, OK, or SELECT are interchangeable. The process is essentially the same.

In general, you need to get into the brains of your television to TELL it what you want to see. If you still have the owner's manual for your TV or converter box, now would be a great time to find it. We have included links here to popular television brands. You can use those links to find your model of television (usually shown on the rear of your set) to get the manual that matches.

To begin scanning for channels, use your remote to find the MENU or SETUP or SETTINGS function. The UP/DOWN and LEFT/RIGHT buttons help you move from step to step through the on-screen menu.

GENERAL GUIDE

1 – Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote.

2 – Go to SETUP or SETTINGS.

3 – Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS.

4 – Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS.

5 – Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan.

6 – Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That's okay! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels.

7 – Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 – 30 minutes to complete. DON"T stop the process once it starts.

8 – At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.

NOTE: Some manufacturers have you use the LEFT/RIGHT arrow to access menu functions. Sometimes they throw you a curve ball and make the CHANNEL UP/DOWN and VOLUME UP/DOWN double as menu navigation. It can be a bit tricky, but if you're familiar with your television remote, you already know this stuff.

What now?

If all has gone according to plan, you’ll be getting a stronger signal from 13News Now, which means a better picture for all your favorite shows on 13News Now!