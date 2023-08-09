Climate change likely helping invasive fire ants thrive in Virginia

Fire ants are small, six-legged pests that pack a punch, and right now they’re on the move here in Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — They are the ultimate survivors, specialists in disturbance, and one of the most invasive species on the planet.

The insects were first brought to the United States unintentionally in the 1930s from South America; the most likely source was soil used to cushion imports in cargo ships.

But they’ve spent far less time in Hampton Rods. ODU associate professor of biological sciences Deborah Waller said fire ants first arrived here in 1989 during the construction of the Hampton Golf Course.

Turns out, it was a prime landing spot for the invasive species that quickly thrived in our warm, wet region.

Fire ants pose a threat to crops and young livestock and can inflict painful stings on humans. Waller believes climate change is helping them to grow populations and spread, too.

Fire ants thrive in warm weather, and they’re also great travelers; their ability to create rafts makes flood waters a benefit rather than a threat. That’s why we’re seeing them show up in the southwestern parts of Virginia and North Carolina, areas they normally wouldn’t be even 10 to 15 years ago.

Two things you need to know: Fire ants typically form dome-shaped mounds with no opening at the top in open areas, and if they’re disturbed in any way, hundreds of them will aggressively swarm and sting repeatedly, so be careful.

When it comes to getting rid of them, so-called effective homemade methods of pouring club soda, or even boiling water, on their mounds, don’t really work.

According to the experts at Virginia Tech, fire ant bait is likely your best bet, and you can find it at most home improvement stores.