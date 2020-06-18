Warner calls National Parks improvement bill 'a win'

National Parks face $12 billion backlog on needed repairs.

WASHINGTON — Good news for the nation's 62 National Parks.

The Senate has passed a bill that would begin to address the $12 billion backlog on needed maintenance at the facilities.

The "Great American Outdoors Act" would provide $1.9 billion each year to catch up on the work.

In Virginia, much of the money would be devoted to Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) has been working on the idea for three years. On Thursday, he said the bill will create 100,000 jobs across the country and 10,000 jobs in the Old Dominion.

"It's been described as the most important piece of conservation/environmental legislation in a generation or 50 years," he said.

The measure passed the Senate on a bipartisan 73-to-25 vote. It heads now to the House.