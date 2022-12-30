Virginia DCR grants $51.7M for flood preparedness projects across the state

The money came from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which is funded by the state's involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced Friday $51.7 million in grant awards for flood preparedness projects across the state.

The grants will help cities, counties and other organizations work on flood prevention and protection projects, including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies throughout Virginia.

The money came from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF), which is funded by the state's involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an carbon emission reduction program alongside 10 other states.

Some of the projects funded include:

$1,086,457 for structural floodwalls and stormwater system upgrades in Chesapeake.

$24,628,800 for a flood protection barrier system in the Ghent, Downtown and Harbor Park areas of Norfolk.

$7,500,000 for Richmond to acquire Mayo Island.

$102,200 for Gloucester County for comprehensive flood mitigation at Captain Sinclair’s Recreation Area

$130,010 for the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission to support various planning, assessments and study efforts for resiliency.