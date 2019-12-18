RICHMOND, Va. — Ahead of the next legislative session, some Virginia lawmakers are preparing to unveil an ambitious plan that aims to eliminate the Commonwealth's emissions by 2050.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act aims to lower utility bills, create tens of thousands of new clean energy jobs, and allow for cleaner air.

State Senator Jennifer McClellan, along with Delegates Rip Sullivan and Jennifer Carroll Foy, will formally announce the act on Thursday in Richmond.

Earlier this year, Governor Ralph Northam set a goal for Virginia to produce 100 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050.

Previously under Republican control, the legislature thwarted Northam's attempts to pass legislation limiting carbon emissions from power plants. But Democrats, having retaken both the House of Delegates and Senate in the November elections, have a stronger chance of passing new regulations in the upcoming session.

