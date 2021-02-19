Water leaks indicate new damage at Fukushima nuclear plant

New damage could further complicate the plant’s already difficult decommissioning process, which is expected to take decades.

TOKYO, Japan — The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says cooling water levels have fallen in two of its reactors since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. says the drop in water levels in the Unit 1 and 3 reactors indicates that the existing damage to their primary containment chambers was worsened by Saturday’s magnitude 7.3 quake, allowing more water to leak.