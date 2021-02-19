x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Environment

Water leaks indicate new damage at Fukushima nuclear plant

New damage could further complicate the plant’s already difficult decommissioning process, which is expected to take decades.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Sept. 4, 2017, aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant's reactors, from bottom at right, Unit 1, Unit 2 and Unit 3, in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The utility operating a wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, it has detected cooling water levels at two of its three melted reactors have fallen over the past few days apparently due to additional damage done to its reactors from a powerful earthquake that shook the area last weekend.(Daisuke Suzuki/Kyodo News via AP, File)

TOKYO, Japan — The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says cooling water levels have fallen in two of its reactors since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage. 

New damage could further complicate the plant’s already difficult decommissioning process, which is expected to take decades. 

Tokyo Electric Power Co. says the drop in water levels in the Unit 1 and 3 reactors indicates that the existing damage to their primary containment chambers was worsened by Saturday’s magnitude 7.3 quake, allowing more water to leak. 

It says the leaked water is believed to have remained inside the reactor buildings and there is no sign of any outside impact.

Related Articles