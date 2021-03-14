SpaceX launched Starlink satellites, visible over Hampton Roads and NC

SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites Sunday morning and some people on the East Coast said they saw it cross the sky.

NORFOLK, Va. — SpaceX continued its Starlink v.0 L21 mission and some people in Hampton Roads said they saw the rocket in the air Sunday morning.

There were 60 Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX on Sunday, March 14, at 6:01 a.m. at the Kennedy Space Center. That was when liftoff occurred.

Falcon 9 launches Starlink to orbit pic.twitter.com/BXtM7I3t5M — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2021

A Chesapeake resident said they saw the launch from home this morning:

Bill Duval from Chesapeake caught this of the SpaceX launch flying through the sky this morning@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/DzfLm772jn — Rachael Peart 13News Now ☈ (@_RachaelTV) March 14, 2021

Another individual, a North Carolina resident also said they saw the launch:

Brandon Mann sent in this photo of the SpaceX launch from his vantage point on the Oregon Inlet@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/lGwwTaOvGP — Rachael Peart 13News Now ☈ (@_RachaelTV) March 14, 2021