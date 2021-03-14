SpaceX launched Starlink satellites, visible over Hampton Roads and NC

NORFOLK, Va. — SpaceX continued its Starlink v.0 L21 mission and some people in Hampton Roads said they saw the rocket in the air Sunday morning.
There were 60 Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX on Sunday, March 14, at 6:01 a.m. at the Kennedy Space Center. That was when liftoff occurred.
A Chesapeake resident said they saw the launch from home this morning:
Another individual, a North Carolina resident also said they saw the launch:
This was the 21st operational and the 22nd overall Starlink mission, according to NASA. In addition to that, it was the eighth Falcon 9 flight of this year, and the third one this month.