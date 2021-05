If you don't use any discount program, it'll cost you an extra buck. If you do, then it's only an extra 25 cents.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shell out a little more money to take the Chesapeake Expressway: the toll is going up on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Call 757-204-0010 to learn about discount programs. You must have a Virginia E-ZPass account to qualify. You can also learn more by visiting the Chesapeake Expressway's website.