'The markets are simply reacting to the uncertainty' | Economics professor weighs in on high gas prices

The ODU professor says he wouldn't be surprised to see prices rise to $5.00 per gallon as Russia's invasion into Ukraine carries on.

NORFOLK, Va. — As Russia's invasion into Ukraine continues, gas prices spike day after day here at home.

Prices at the pump have risen to over $4.00 per gallon.

According to AAA, the highest gas price Hampton Roads has seen was $3.98 back in 2008. Many are asking how long these prices will last.

Vinod Agarwal, an economics professor at Old Dominion University, said as the West tightens sanctions on Russia and the conflict continues, there is a lot of uncertainty.

"The markets are simply reacting to the uncertainty as to what is going to happen with the price of oil," he said.

Agarwal said he wouldn’t be surprised if prices went up to $4.50 by the end of the month and keep going up.

"If you had asked me last month I would have said about $4 a gallon, now I’ll say $5," he said.

Contrary to popular belief, Agarwal said the executive branch has little to no say in gas prices.

"Obviously, the war did not get started by the President of the United States, so how in the world could you blame them, I do not know," he said. "It all depends on what Middle Eastern countries do in pumping oil. They’ve obviously not increased production."

As for how long these high prices last?

"It will depend upon the duration of the war and the uncertainties associated with it," Agarwal said.