Gas prices continue to rise, inching closer to $3 a gallon

NORFOLK, Va. — The pain at the pump is real right now and it's being felt here in Virginia and across the country.

According to GasBuddy, a gallon of gas in Virginia Beach costs an average of $2.41. That number is up about 3 cents in just the last week.

If you're traveling, the national average is about 30 cents higher than it was a year ago, sitting at about $2.72.

So what's the deal?

Experts say it all has to do with the deadly winter storm that shut down much of Texas last month. AAA says drivers could see the highest prices of the year this month!

The number of active oil rigs in the U.S. is 50 percent lower than a year ago, and more people are getting out on the roads, so demand is up.

There are a couple of ways to fill up for less. Look into loyalty programs. Some credit cards offer discounts for gas, but make sure to pay off the card's balance regularly.

Some grocery stores also link up with gas stations to get you a couple of cents off a gallon when you buy specific items or brands.