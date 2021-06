The City of Chesapeake currently does not have an ETA as to when the bridge will be lowered.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Great Bridge in Chesapeake is currently stuck in the open to vessels position.

13News Now reached out to the City of Chesapeake, who said there appears to be an issue with the locking mechanism.

Crews are currently at the scene trying to resolve the issue, but there is no ETA on when the bridge will be lowered back down.

The City of Chesapeake said it will post on social media as soon as the bridge is lowered or if it has more information.