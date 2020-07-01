Hampton Roads Transit is advising drivers to be a bit more patient heading to and from military bases, as security measures have increased due to heightening tensions with Iran.

Rush hour on Monday saw several delays, including Hampton Boulevard getting backed up to Little Creek, I-564/64 West getting backed up to the Norview Exit, and First View getting backed up to Oceanview. Tuesday morning's commute is starting to show similar delays.

HRT said the following routes can expect to see delays: 1, 2, 3, 21, 22, 27, 29, 919, 922, and 961.

In recent months, there have been violent incidents reported at several bases in the nation. Last month an aviation student shot and killed three people at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. Before that incident, a sailor opened fire and killed two civilian employees before taking his own life at U.S. Naval base in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

As of Monday, officials said there had not been a broadly distributed order or recommendation to increase security at military installations worldwide. Instead, decisions were being left up to the commanders.

WUSA9 and The Associated Press contributed to this report.