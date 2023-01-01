Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up

Both Elizabeth River Crossings and the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge have raised their rates as of January 1.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake.

To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.

If you don't have an E-ZPass, you'll pay 47 cents more during non-peak hours, and an additional 58 cents than what you're paying now when traffic is busiest.

ERC officials said the extra money helps pay to operate and maintain the tunnels, the MLK Expressway and more than 50 lane-miles of roadway.

They said it also goes to repaying debts from a $2 billion improvement project in 2017.

But, there are options for toll relief in the Elizabeth River Crossings tunnels. This year, it’s open to anyone who makes $50,000 or less.

You do need an E-ZPass account. The program allows up to 50% off the tolls for up to 10 trips per week.

For more information about toll relief, click here.

For trucks or cars pulling trailers, the rate will also go up by similar percentages:

To use the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge, for E-ZPass riders, the tolls will go up 24 cents, and 90 cents for pay-by-plate drivers.

For vehicles with three or more axles (including cars with trailers), toll rates start at $6.65 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment. Peak hours are 5:30-9:00 a.m. and 2:30-7:00 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends, and select federal holidays (New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4th/Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day). Additional fees apply to Pay-by-Plate transactions.

The operators of the South Jordan Norfolk Bridge say "SNJB drivers enjoy complimentary access to its exclusive Commuter Club, a program that rewards E-ZPass drivers with travel points for each trip that can be redeemed for specific offers and discounts at local businesses. Registration is free and available at SNJB.net or via mobile app."

The South Jordan Norfolk Bridge remains closed to most drivers because of a fire a couple of weeks ago at the Wheelbrator trash-to-energy plant, which is adjacent to the bridge on the Portsmouth side. While the fire didn't dfamage the bridge itself, a converyor system which carries trash over the roadway to the bridge was damaged and deemed unsafe to drive under.