Pumps for eastbound Downtown Tunnel weren't functioning due to a power surge Sunday evening. The tunnels were fully closed for over an hour due to safety concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Floodwater overwhelmed the lanes in the eastbound Downtown Tunnel late Sunday afternoon.

A representative from the Elizabeth River Crossings said that one of their pumping systems at the Downtown Tunnel eastbound experienced a power surge that caused the controls to fail, resulting in the pumps not functioning around 5:30 p.m. Traffic was reduced to a single lane before officials closed the tunnel around 6 p.m.

About a foot of water pooled in the middle of the tunnel before the pumps started working again. All lanes were back open by around 8:30 p.m.

Motorist Courtney Stukes took a video of the flooded tunnel and said she made it through in her truck, but she had never seen anything like this.