PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ringing in the new year means watching the Times Square ball drop, toasting with champagne with friends... and paying more the next time you drive through the Portsmouth-Norfolk tunnels.
Beginning January 1, 2020, the toll rates for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels will go up, according to Elizabeth River Crossings.
RELATED: VERIFY: What time do the tunnel tolls change?
During peak hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday through Friday:
- Rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $2.20 in 2019 to $2.33 in 2020.
- Rates for pay-by-plate customers will increase from $5.76 to $6.02.
During all other (non-peak) hours, including holidays and weekends:
- Rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $1.79 in 2019 to $1.85 in 2020.
- Rates for pay-by-plate customers will increase from $5.35 to $5.54.
For more information, visit the Elizabeth River Tunnels website.
RELATED: Tolls in Hampton Roads bring in $180M a year, and growing