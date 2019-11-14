PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ringing in the new year means watching the Times Square ball drop, toasting with champagne with friends... and paying more the next time you drive through the Portsmouth-Norfolk tunnels.

Beginning January 1, 2020, the toll rates for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels will go up, according to Elizabeth River Crossings.

During peak hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday through Friday:

Rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $2.20 in 2019 to $2.33 in 2020.

Rates for pay-by-plate customers will increase from $5.76 to $6.02.

During all other (non-peak) hours, including holidays and weekends:

Rates for E-ZPass passenger vehicles will increase from $1.79 in 2019 to $1.85 in 2020.

Rates for pay-by-plate customers will increase from $5.35 to $5.54.

For more information, visit the Elizabeth River Tunnels website.

