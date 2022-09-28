Tractor-trailer full of pickles overturns on I-64 in Norfolk

Fortunately, the driver was only slightly hurt and is expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — An HOV lane of I-64 in Norfolk was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer carrying pickles overturned.

According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer was driving east near Norview Avenue around 1 p.m. when it was cut off by another car.

The driver tried to overcorrect after swerving, and ended up hitting the jersey wall.

Fortunately, the driver was only slightly hurt and is expected to be okay.

Police haven't said how long the lane will be closed while they remove the tractor-trailer.