Virginia State Police investigate deadly crash in Oak Hall area of Accomack County

Virginia State Police said a sedan and tractor-trailer crashed at the intersection of Highway 13 and Withams Road in Accomack County.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) said troopers were investigating a deadly crash in the Oak Hall area of Accomack County on Monday afternoon.

According to VSP, a sedan and tractor-trailer crashed at the intersection of Highway 13 and Withams Road. VSP didn't say who the victim is, nor what time the crash happened.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 13 were shut down around 4:30 p.m.. VDOT was rerouting southbound traffic onto Withams Road and northbound traffic onto Nocks Landing Road.