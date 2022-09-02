Virginia State Police investigate deadly crash in Oak Hall area of Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is about rising gas prices. It aired on Feb. 9, 2022.
The Virginia State Police (VSP) said troopers were investigating a deadly crash in the Oak Hall area of Accomack County on Monday afternoon.
According to VSP, a sedan and tractor-trailer crashed at the intersection of Highway 13 and Withams Road. VSP didn't say who the victim is, nor what time the crash happened.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 13 were shut down around 4:30 p.m.. VDOT was rerouting southbound traffic onto Withams Road and northbound traffic onto Nocks Landing Road.
VSP said it will share more information once it becomes available. You can find the latest traffic conditions on 13News Now's Traffic page.