Virginia Beach Police search for driver who fled scene after serious accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are searching for the driver of an older model Ford Explorer, burgundy in color, that fled the scene of an accident on South Independence Boulevard Saturday.
A release from police said they first were called about the accident around 2:42 p.m.
When first responders got to the scene, a man with serious injuries had to be pulled out of his car by the fire department. He was the only person in his car, and was taken to a local hospital.
The other driver involved in the accident had left the scene. Police are searching for the person, whose car should have front/driver side damage, according to a release.
Virginia Beach Police ask that people avoid that area of South Independence Highway for now, because traffic is being diverted while investigators work the scene.
If you have any information that could help, call the crime line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.