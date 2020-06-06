Virginia Beach Police search for driver who fled scene after serious accident

After a two-vehicle crash on S. Independence Boulevard, one driver had to be pulled out of his car by the fire department. The other fled the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are searching for the driver of an older model Ford Explorer, burgundy in color, that fled the scene of an accident on South Independence Boulevard Saturday.

A release from police said they first were called about the accident around 2:42 p.m.

When first responders got to the scene, a man with serious injuries had to be pulled out of his car by the fire department. He was the only person in his car, and was taken to a local hospital.

The other driver involved in the accident had left the scene. Police are searching for the person, whose car should have front/driver side damage, according to a release.

Virginia Beach Police ask that people avoid that area of South Independence Highway for now, because traffic is being diverted while investigators work the scene.