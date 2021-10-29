American Airlines flight cancellations exceed 350 nationwide Monday

American Airlines canceled 116 flights into or out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is continuing to cancel hundreds of flights Monday as the airline deals with weather and staffing shortages.

As of 3 p.m.. Monday, American Airlines already canceled 116 flights in Charlotte, according to flight-tracking website Flight Aware. Nationwide, 389 flights have been canceled.

On Sunday, American canceled 266 flights in Charlotte.

Nationwide, American Airlines canceled 343 flights Friday, 548 Saturday, and 1,060 Sunday, which equaled 20% of the airline's nationwide flights for the day.

Day three at the airport.



According to FlightAware, there are already 103 flights canceled at CLT today. American Airlines tells us it cancelled 1,060 flights yesterday, or 20% of its entire schedule. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/GXSxWhmfnj — Indira Eskieva WCNC (@IndiraEskieva) November 1, 2021

Charlotte Douglas International Airport says their ticketing and departures area remains "busy as American Airlines works to resume normal operations. Please allow for extra time if flying out."

This is what is causing the American Airlines cancelations

American Airlines is blaming weather and staffing issues for their flight details and cancelations nationwide.

Cancellations began Friday when American said high winds at its hub in Dallas, Texas caused issues across their network. Like passengers, those cancellations prevented American's own flight crews from reaching their scheduled flights across the country.

"With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," American Airlines said in a released statement to WCNC Charlotte. "To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights.

About two-thirds of Sunday's cancellations were due to a lack of flight attendants in the right places, with almost all the remaining cancellations due to a shortage of pilots, according to internal American Airline numbers acquired by the Associated Press.

"Flight Attendant staffing at American remains strained and reflects what is happening across the industry as we continue to deal with pandemic-related issues," a statement from the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American Airlines flight attendants, reads.

On Monday, American says they expected 1,800 flight attendants to return to work after being away on leave. The remainder of their flight attendants are expected back by Dec. 1, the airline said Saturday.

American also said they expect to have over 600 "new hire flight attendants" by the end of December.

American Airline customers with cancellations

"Most of the customers impacted by these changes are being rebooked the same day, and we apologize for having to make these changes," American said in their statement to WCNC Charlotte.

If you want to proactively reschedule your travel, you can do so under the travel guidelines the airlines instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which include:

No change fees for all domestic, short-haul international, and select long-haul international flying on Premium Cabin, Premium Economy, and Main Cabin fares.

Basic Economy fares bought on or after April 1, 2021 are non-refundable and non-changeable.

Fly standby for free on earlier domestic flights, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to the same destination on the same day.

The company's full policies can be found on their website

Frustrated airline passengers

Passengers still could see and feel the crunch caused by the flight cancelations and delays.

"Flying is really stressful and with canceled flights, it's even more stressful," Lucia Venegas, whose flight to Mexico was canceled on Saturday, said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts