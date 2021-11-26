Amtrak offers buy-one, bring-a-friend-free tickets on 'Track Friday'

Some of the stations you can go to are in Brunswick, Maine; Boston; New York; and Washington, D.C.

Shopping for gifts on Black Friday? You might not have thought to check with Amtrak.

The railroad company is offering buy-one-get-one-free tickets to certain northeast stations from "Track Friday" through Cyber Monday.

If you want to get the deal, it's limited to trips that happen between Jan. 4 and April 30, 2022. Some of the stations you can go to are in Brunswick, Maine; Boston; New York; and Washington, D.C.

In Hampton Roads, there are Amtrak stations in Norfolk and Williamsburg.

The bogo tickets will be for the same itinerary, so your guest will have to travel with you.

A spokesperson said the trains have WiFi, allow some pets and you can bring two carry-on bags.

They're trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by requiring face masks, using new air filtration systems and showing customers how booked each train will be. The masks go for everyone, vaccinated or not, because of a federal law.