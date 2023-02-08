Passengers seen evacuating on Delta plane's emergency slide after tires burst on landing at Atlanta airport

A photo and video from a passenger who was aboard the Delta Boeing 757 showed people on the plane evacuating using the slide.

ATLANTA — Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight were forced to evacuate the plane on the Atlanta airport tarmac after the plane's tires blew out while landing Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said the left main gear tires burst as Delta Flight 1437 was coming in for landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 6 p.m.

11Alive received a photo and video from a passenger who was aboard the Delta Boeing 757 that showed people on the plane evacuating using the plane's emergency slide.

"The Delta team was extremely organized and professional with no panic," Bruce Campbell, a passenger aboard the plane told 11Alive. "There are probably 100 ground safety personnel here and 20 vehicles so the response was amazing."

Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles responded to the airport tarmac where they helped passengers safely evacuate. The plane took off out of Richmond, Virginia, and was bound for Atlanta, the FAA said.

According to the FAA registry, this Boeing 757 is 31 years old. An investigation into the plane by the FAA is underway. This is just one of several issues Delta flights have experienced lately.

Campbell sent in video of the plane as it was sitting on the tarmac while emergency crews responded.