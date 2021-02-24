Disney Cruise Line cancels departures through May 2021

Some sailings are paused even longer.

TAMPA, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line on Wednesday extended the suspension of all departures through at least May 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Disney Magic sailings have been extended even further, through Aug. 10, with the expectation that some European borders will likely stay closed for a while.

Cruises that planned to stop in Canada are also being evaluated by Disney in light of the Canadian government’s announcement that ships with more than 100 passengers won't be allowed to dock in ports there until Feb. 28, 2022.

That announcement would impact the Disney Wonder’s upcoming season in Alaska, which includes stops in Canadian ports.

"Once a decision is made, we will reach out to Guests booked on these sailings," Disney Cruise Line wrote on its website.

Back in the United States, the CDC's conditional sail order already requires sailings to last no more than seven nights, which has also impacted some Disney cruises.

"Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members," the Cruise Line wrote in a travel alert. "We are carefully preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

If your Disney cruise was canceled and you have already paid your reservation in full, you will be offered the choice of either a cruise credit for a future trip or a full refund.

"Guests, who have not paid their reservations in full, will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far," Disney Cruise Line wrote. "Affected Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps."

Anyone who made their reservation through a travel agent should contact that agent directly.

