VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Over 55 million travelers are expected to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

This is the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005. Compared to 2018, about 1.6 million more people are expected to hit the road or the skies.

The vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metros.

AAA said across the Commonwealth, overall travel for the Thanksgiving holiday will follow suit with a 2.9 percent increase with over 1.5 million heading out. Of those, over 1.36 million will hit the roads.

“Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway,” said Georjeane Blumling, vice president, AAA Tidewater. “Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers. Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”

2019 Thanksgiving travel forecast:

Automobiles: 49.3 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005 and 2.8% more than last year. 1.36 million in Virginia

Planes: With 4.6% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 4.45 million Americans expected to fly. Air travelers will be up 4% in the Commonwealth

Trains, Buses, and Cruise Ships: Travel by other modes will reach 1.49 million, a slight increase of 1.4% from 2018.

