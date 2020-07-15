TSA at Richmond International Airport seeing more guns, fewer passengers

Airport security took a handgun and 13 bullets from a Hampton, Virginia, man's carry-on bag on Tuesday - and that was the second confiscation in five days.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson said even with fewer people flying out of Richmond International Airport, security has needed to confiscate more guns than usual.

Airport security took a .40 caliber handgun and 13 bullets from a Hampton, Virginia, man's carry-on bag on Tuesday - and that was the second firearm confiscation in five days, according to a statement.

The man was detained for questioning and charged in the incident.

Chuck Burke, the TSA federal security director at the airport, said picking up guns at this rate is unusual.

"Even though there have been fewer travelers this year as a result of the pandemic, we are seeing an uptick in the number of guns that passengers are bringing to the checkpoint,” He explained. “Our officers continue to be focused on their mission during this time and they are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items.”

According to TSA data, Richmond International Airport reported confiscating 14 guns in the year 2018, and 14 guns in 2019.

In the first seven months of 2020, they've already confiscated 11.

It's possible to transport guns by airplane, but there are strict rules. The unloaded gun has to be stored in a locked, hard-shell case in a checked bag, and the carrier has to let the airline check-in counter know about the gun.

Ammunition needs to be packed separately.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the northeastern division of TSA, reminded gun-owners that they could be charged if they don't follow these rules.