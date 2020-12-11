Flooded roads slow travel, cause other issues in Hampton Roads

Heavy rain moved into the area and started pounding away. The flooding that came with made many roads impassable and cause other problems for drivers and others.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, as rain hammered Hampton Roads, many cities and counties experienced flooded roads and areas.

Our team of meteorologists said the models showed that approximately 3-4 inches of rain were likely in most areas, with some neighborhoods facing the possibility of 6 inches rain.

With that amount of rain, it's quite possible that standing water will cause some traffic troubles and driving headaches for motorists.

At least part of Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach was one spot where the water covered the roadway and seemed to be rising.

Canal/ditch is full and it sits next to a neighborhood off of Dam Neck Road in VB. #flooding #13NewsNow What do your streets look like? Please send Pictures. pic.twitter.com/x4OF4cZl6d — Angelo Vargas 13News Now (@13AngeloVargas) November 12, 2020

In Portsmouth, parts of Frederick Boulevard were covered in water. There also were reports of high water on part of Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk and Booker and Durham streets in Chesapeake.

The rain was expected to keep falling at some level through Friday morning.