Hurricane Florence so far has defied all predictions and has exploded in intensity.

Usually, when a storm does something unusual there was at least one computer model that in hindsight had the storm figured out. In this case, there were no solutions that I know of that called for anything like the rapid strengthening that we have seen.

The forecast track prediction is equally difficult. So far the track has been pretty close to what was expected because it has been a very straightforward pattern in the atmosphere.

However, the pattern will change in a big way in a few days. A cold front will start to draw Florence toward it but the big question is whether or not it will be strong enough to maintain its grip on the hurricane and keep it moving out to sea.

When a front just barely gets a grip on a hurricane it will start to pull it in and then lose its grip. That allows the storm to drop back and wait for the next front. Sometimes if high pressure moves in behind the cold front it can stop a storm from advancing, and push it off to the west into the East Coast. When you look at past storm tracks and notice complete loops that is what happened.

One thing that meteorologists like to do is to look at past history. If a storm has always moved toward a specific area after being in a certain position in the Atlantic then we have to take that into account.

The same thing goes for a storm that is in a specific position but has never headed somewhere (like into Hampton Roads). If you look at all the storms in recorded weather history only a very few have ever been as far north as Florence and hit near Hampton Roads.

Unfortunately, that storm was Isabel which blasted the region. Another way to look at it though is that the odds are very much on our side since only one storm has ever hurt us from Florence’s current position.

Another major factor when looking at the difference between Isabel and Florence is that the upper-level winds ahead of Isabelle did not change much and the forecast even from as much as a week ahead of time was very consistent. In this case, we do not have that. One model run will show a cold front picking up the storm and keeping it harmlessly out to sea, only to be followed 12 hours later by the same model showing the cold front losing its grip on Florence and the following area of high pressure pushing the storm back near us.

One thing I want to talk about is models versus model ensembles.

Normally when you hear us talking about computer models we are referencing a specific model that was run one time: like the GFS, Euro, NAM, HWRF, UKMET, etc. When we talk about ensembles we are talking about running one model many times and then taking the average.

For example, the GFS model was run for Florence and showed the storm staying fairly far offshore from Hampton Roads. When they ran it dozens of times it produced very different solutions. Usually, the average of those solutions turns out to be better than the run that was only done once. In this case, the red line shows the single run and keeps Florence far enough offshore that we would not get too many major effects. The other runs average out to be the blue line that is shown.

The same thing happens with the Euro model (or ECMWF). It has been the best performing hurricane model for several years. Here is a graphic showing the single run (the gold line) and the rest of the runs in yellow. The average of all the runs is not shown here but is, like the GFS, even farther out to sea.

Another thing we look at is run to run consistency. Usually, a model that does not flip-flop will end up with a better forecast than one that shows wildly inconsistent paths from one run to the next (models are run every 6 or 12 hours depending on the model).

Here is the famed Euro model and where it said that Florence would be when it got closest to Hampton Roads. Monday morning it said somewhere near Jacksonville would be the closest approach to us.

Monday night it changed by thousands of miles and said the middle of the Atlantic. Twelve hours after that it agreed with itself and said the middle Atlantic was indeed as close as it would get. By Tuesday morning it had changed by over 1000 miles again and reverted back to a landfall on the East Coast near Myrtle Beach. Just 12 hours after that (the latest run) it now says the storm will stay just east of us and then loop back down to the south after getting up near the Eastern Shore.

So, the bottom line is that in a pattern as sketchy as this one and that is changing as much as this one is, there is no way to tell where Florence is heading. Since we are entering the peak of hurricane season and things are starting to be very active you should make your plans now for what to do if a hurricane strikes Hampton Roads, and hope that you don’t have to use them.

