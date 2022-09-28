23 migrants missing off the coast of Florida

U.S. Border Patrol is searching for a missing vessel that sank off the coast of Florida.

FLORIDA, USA — Twenty-three Cuban migrants are missing off the coast of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The government agency said four Cuban migrants swam to Stock Island after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. They are now looking for 23 individuals who may be lost off the coast of Florida near Stock Island, Border Patrol said.

In an update to Twitter, the crew from the U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people in the water about two miles south of Boca Chica.

"They were brought to the local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration," the agency explained.

Air crews are still searching for the rest of the people.

#BREAKING: U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida. 4 Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. @USCGSoutheast initiated a #SAR operation to search for 23 individuals. pic.twitter.com/yUurGfSOSe — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 28, 2022