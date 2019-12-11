NORFOLK, Va. — Snow in November? That doesn’t seem right.

Seeing any type of measurable snowfall in November is pretty rare for Hampton Roads.

In fact, the last three days it happened all came before 1990.

In 1947, the region received .10” on November 30.

In 1950, .6” fell on November 28.

Then, almost three decades would pass until it happened again. In 1987, .3” fell on November 11.

In Hampton Roads mid-January through the end of February, based on more than a century of data, is the window with the highest chances of snow.