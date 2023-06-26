Live Updates: Enhanced threat of severe storms for southeast Virginia, northeast North Carolina Monday

The main threats during the evening hours are damaging winds and large hail, but there is also a threat of isolated tornadoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina are expected to see an enhanced risk of severe storms due to an approaching cold front Monday night.

The main threats are damaging winds and large hail, but there is also the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Some hail could be close to two inches in diameter west of Interstate 95.

The storm system is likely to move through the Hampton Roads region during the late evening hours, sparking near 10 p.m. and continuing through 3 a.m. The timing for central Virginia is 6 to 10 p.m.

READ MORE | FORECAST: Enhanced threat of severe storms late Monday

Because these storms will hit when it gets dark, make sure to have different ways of getting severe weather alerts. Download the 13News Now app to get the latest weather alerts and updates.

4:25 p.m. — ODU parking garages open to public due to flash flooding threat

Norfolk officials said the parking garages at Old Dominion University (ODU) are available to the public due to the potential threat of flash flooding caused by the storms Monday night.

The garages will be open until Tuesday at noon.

Due to potential flash flooding with this evening’s anticipated storms, @ODU garages are available to residents looking to move their vehicles to higher ground. @ODUParking garages will be available until noon Tuesday, June 27. https://t.co/SYPSaG9td4 — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) June 26, 2023

3:17 p.m. — Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for large portion of Virginia

As a line of strong storms moves east toward Hampton Roads, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for 34 counties in Central and Southeast Virginia. The Hampton Roads region areas included in this watch are Emporia, Franklin, Williamsburg, James City, Southampton, Surry and Sussex.

How to report power outages, get alerts from Dominion Energy during severe weather

For those in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina experiencing power outages, you can report it to Dominion Energy by calling 866-366-5357 or submitting a report online.

Dominion has a map to show where current power outages are located.

Dominion also has text message alerts that customers can sign up for to get storm safety and outage information in Virginia and North Carolina.

To sign up for all Dominion messages in the Virginia and North Carolina area, text DOM to 898366. Those who live in Hampton Roads specifically can text EAST to 398366.

Virginia transportation officials urge people to be safe on the roads during severe weather

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is encouraging people to pay attention to local weather reports and any announcements from officials, as well as to limit travel based on weather conditions.

The department said the weather could cause downed trees, power lines and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roads extremely hazardous or impassable.

Those who come across downed power lines are advised to stay away and not approach or touch trees or limbs that are entangled with wires.

VDOT shared a few tips on how people can use caution while driving: