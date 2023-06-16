NWS confirms tornado near Suffolk, Isle of Wight as severe storms move through Hampton Roads

According to a NWS alert, a confirmed tornado was located at 4:55 p.m. over the Crittenden area or near Carrolton moving east at 25 mph.

NORFOLK, Va. — The National Weather Service has cancelled a tornado warning for parts of South Hampton Roads after a tornado was confirmed near Suffolk or Isle of Wight Friday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 6:15 p.m. for Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Isle of Wight and Suffolk. And a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for most of the region until 9 p.m. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are possible.

The tornado warning initially covered areas in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Isle of Wight County and the City of Suffolk.

The line of storms shifted southeast at 35 mph, extending from eight miles northeast of Grand View to Ocean View to Western Branch. Funnel clouds have been spotted, NWS said.

It was the second tornado warning of the afternoon; another warning for areas further north expired at 5 p.m. after radar had indicated rotation in a line of severe thunderstorms.

A flash flood warning is in place until 8:30 p.m. for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach due to thunderstorms producing heavy rain. The NWS said one to two inches have already fallen and up to two more inches are possible.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth, City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight until Jun 16 5:30PM #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/wAFWpAhtAL — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) June 16, 2023