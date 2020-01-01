2020 Virginia and North Carolina Election Results

This is where you can get real-time election results for the November 2020 General Election in Virginia and North Carolina. In addition to the presidential contest in which President Donald Trump is facing challenger Joe Biden, other hot races you can track include the one for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. Republican Scott Taylor takes on Democrat Elaine Luria. The incumbent congresswoman unseated Taylor during their last match up.

There are mayoral races in some Hampton Roads cities. Virginia Beach voters decide whether Mayor Bobby Dyer continues in the role. He faces two opponents: Jody Wagner and Richard "RK" Kowalewitch. Several candidates hope to become the new mayor of Portsmouth: Paul Battle, Shannon Glover, Tony Goodwin, Danny Meeks, Cliff Page, and Donna Sayegh.

Portsmouth and Norfolk each have a referendum related to casino gaming/gambling on the ballot.

In North Carolina, there are several races to watch, including the gubernatorial one. Democratic Governor Roy Cooper faces challenges from Republican Dan Forest, Libertarian Steven DiFore, and Constitution Party candidate Al Pisano. North Carolina's other races include lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as other state contests, and federal and local races.