Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
SITW Fest
Local
13News Now Investigates
Near Me
Community
Entertainment
Features
Health
Military
Money
Nation World
Politics
Latest News Stories
How the Something in the Water 'cousins' are promoting positive energy, community
Something in the Water 'cousins' promote positive energy, community at festival
Fans speculate on who will perform with Pharrell Williams at Something in the Water
Weather
Back
Forecast
Closings & Delays
Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather Extras
Traffic
Submit Delay/Closing
Latest Weather Stories
Something In The Water weather: How rain could impact the rest of the 2023 festival
FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms Sunday
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Norfolk, VA »
62°
Norfolk, VA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Coronavirus
Links in the News
13Pros
Hurricane Center
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Making a Mark
CONNECT Segments
Sweepstakes
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Photos: Festival fashion at Something in the Water 2023
1/16
WVEC
Master Kat from NYC
2/16
WVEC
Tyris Winter from Los Angeles
3/16
WVEC
Jocelyn Wiese
4/16
WVEC
Kiesha, Tia and Jhai from Virginia Beach
5/16
WVEC
Kendra Batten from Newport News
6/16
WVEC
Jade from Norfolk
7/16
WVEC
Brendan and Tyson from Virginia Beach rocking the alien hats
8/16
WVEC
Rithiely from Brazil
9/16
WVEC
Linda from Maryland slaying in the silk skirt
10/16
WVEC
Anna and Rob from Virginia Beach
11/16
WVEC
Kuro Neko
12/16
WVEC
Riley and Trevor from Virginia.
13/16
WVEC
Catherine from Florida
14/16
WVEC
Zxaveon
15/16
WVEC
Rich Brown from Norfolk in the snazzy fit
16/16
WVEC
Emily from Virginia Beach
1
/
16
×
WVEC
Master Kat from NYC
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WVEC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow