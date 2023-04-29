Skip Navigation
Photos from Something in the Water 2023: Arcade Fire, Maren Morris, Jazmine Sullivan kick off beachfront festival
WVEC
Arcade Fire performs on the Solar Stage on day one of Something in the Water festival 2023.
WVEC
Arcade Fire performs on the Solar Stage on day one of Something in the Water festival 2023.
WVEC
Performances on the Solar Stage on day one of Something in the Water festival 2023.
WVEC
Scences from around the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during the 2023 Something in the Water music festival.
WVEC
Scences from around the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during the 2023 Something in the Water music festival.
WVEC
Scences from around the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during the 2023 Something in the Water music festival.
WVEC
Scences from around the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during the 2023 Something in the Water music festival.
WVEC
Scences from around the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during the 2023 Something in the Water music festival.
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Pharrell Williams’ annual SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returned to Virginia Beach, kicking off on Friday, April 28, 2023 with high-energy performances, across two beachfront stages, from Babyface Ray, Maren Morris, Jazmine Sullivan, Third Eye Blind, Arcade Fire, Wale, Doechii, Kehlani, Kenny Beats and Skrillex. The evening closed with headlining sets from Mumford & Sons and Kid Cudi.
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
Courtesy SOMETHING IN THE WATER
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
WVEC
