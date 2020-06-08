Skip Navigation
Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com
Flooding in Virginia Beach from Storm on August 6, 2020
1/14
Bryan Turnage
Flooding in Red Mill in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
2/14
Bryan Turnage
Flooding in Red Mill in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
3/14
Sarah Beard
Flooding in Red Mill in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
4/14
Sarah Beard
5/14
Sarah Beard
Flooding in Red Mill in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
6/14
Sarah Beard
Flooding in Red Mill in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
7/14
Sarah Beard
Flooding in Red Mill in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
8/14
Scott Simpson
Flooding in Red Mill in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
9/14
Ted Harrell
Flooding in Strawbridge in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
10/14
Conrad Brinkman
Flooding along London Bridge Road at Hunt Club Farm.
11/14
Conrad Brinkman
Flooding on London Bridge Road at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
12/14
Michael Greaham, Jr.
13/14
Michael Greaham, Jr.
14/14
Michael Greaham, Jr.
1
/
14
×
Bryan Turnage
Flooding in Red Mill in Virginia Beach on August 6, 2020.
