Artist paints 'Peace Virginia' mural in Virginia Beach's ViBe District

Kyle Holbrook painted the "Peace Virginia" mural on the side of Lolly's Creamery in the ViBe District.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kyle Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence.

It's put the artist on a Gun Violence Awareness National Tour to all 50 states, and he just left his mark on Virginia Beach.

Holbrook painted the "Peace Virginia" mural on the side of Lolly's Creamery in the ViBe District near the Oceanfront.

The image shows two hands, each holding two fingers up, to look like "VA." The first hand also doubles as the "peace" sign.

It was made with brushes and acrylic paints, similar to Banksy's style, a sponsor with Moving Lives of Kids Arts Center wrote.

"The Hope is that people will get selfies with the mural and spread the message of Peace and Awareness to Stop Violence," they said.