ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach to host Small Business Saturday celebration

Every year since 2010, small businesses nationwide have come together on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to "shop small" for the holidays.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.

The ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach is inviting everyone to celebrate Small Business Sunday on Nov. 27, an event with pop-up markets, specials and a $1,000 scavenger hunt prize.

According to event organizers, ViBe's celebration is the largest in Hampton Roads, with over 50 businesses located within 1.5 miles in the district.

This year's celebration will take place Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be three pop-up markets: a vendor marketplace in ViBe Park, a military-owned pop-up at 1701 co-working space and a fall-themed pop-up with Pixelated Boutique.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of the ViBe Creative District and events like this foster relationships amongst neighboring businesses and loyal customers,” said Kate Pittman, executive director of the ViBe Creative District. “Local businesses need your support as we continue on in this pandemic.”

Free public parking is available along 18th Street, at a city lot on 18th Street next to Wareing's Gym private lot and limited spaces on Baltic Avenue. Several businesses will also provide free on-site parking.