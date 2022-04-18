Give Local 757: The Hurrah Players performing arts group

For 37 years, The Hurrah Players has served our community with more than just award-winning theatre productions.

NORFOLK, Va. — All month long, 13News Now is highlighting important non-profits in Hampton Roads ahead of the area’s annual day of giving: Give Local 757.

When you think about performing arts in Hampton Roads, The Hurrah Players is likely the first organization that comes to mind. For 37 years, The Hurrah Players has served our community with more than just award-winning theatre productions.

“It’s the working together for the betterment of everybody,” said Hugh Copeland.

Copeland is the man behind it all: the founder, the inspirer, and the grateful instructor.

“Think about it, I have students who want to learn,” said Copeland. “They are hungry for it. They want it.”

Right now, the players are prepping for a Mother’s Day weekend performance of "How I Became a Pirate." It’s just one of the more than 200 shows produced by the organization in its four decades in Hampton Roads, and the organization has never turned down a student because of cost.

In fact, almost 50% of students receive help with tuition. Copeland said investment in these students is an investment in the entire region.

“The arts are crucial for the community. Everybody needs it, not just a select few,” said Copeland. “And by enjoying the arts we are a closer community and we will work and play together more easily.”

After a tough couple of years during the pandemic, it’s up to us to keep the dream and imagination alive.

