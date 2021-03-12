William & Mary's Muscarelle Museum of Art to expand in 2022

The Muscarelle Museum of Art will open its new facility in 2024.

Big changes are coming to the Muscarelle Museum of Art on the campus of William & Mary. University officials released a new rendering of its multimillion-dollar expansion project.

David Brashear, the museum director, will be sharing the details of the design and discussing the project dates for the expansion. An information session will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m in the museum’s Sheridan Gallery.

Officials said the expansion is expected to break ground by the end of 2022. It was designed by Pelli Clarke and Partner, an architecture firm based in Connecticut and New York.

This new project is being done in an effort to give students the opportunity to use the museum as a laboratory to learn.

“We will have a central atrium that runs along an axis between the existing building and the new wing. The atrium will be our new entrance, and will allow access from both the Jamestown Road side of the museum and the campus side near Jones Hall,” Brashear said.

According to Brashear, the new facility is expected to open in 2024, as part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of when the original facility opened.

It will be feature galleries meeting spaces, seminar rooms, staff offices and more.

