Comedian Chris Tucker will stop in Norfolk during stand-up tour

NORFOLK, Va. — Actor and comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the road with a new standup comedy show beginning in September, and his second show of the tour will be in Norfolk on September 10 at Chrysler Hall.

Tucker is probably best known for his role as Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour action-comedy film franchise. Most recently, he was seen in the film AIR.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots," Tucker said of his upcoming tour.

According to promotional material provided by the show's production company, Tucker’s career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons’ HBO Def Comedy Jam. Other films Tucker has been in include Friday, Money Talks, The Fifth Element. Dead Presidents, Jackie Brown, Silver Linings Playbook, and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

"I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour," Tucker said.