'Air Power over Hampton Roads' returns to Langley AFB this weekend

The Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show will be held this weekend, May 6 and 7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — One of Hampton Roads favorite events returns to Joint Base Langley Eustis this weekend, and the sound of freedom will be heard in our skies

Here's the list of aerial performers:

HEADLINER: USAF Thunderbirds

USAF demo teams:

  • ACC F-22 Demo Team
  • ACC F-35 Demo Team

Additional Performers:

  • Rob Holland Aerosports
  • Franklin's Flying Circus
  • Full Throttle Formation Team
  • After Shock Jet Fire Truck
  • Warbird Thunder
  • Wings of Blue
  • F-18 Rhino Demonstration Team
  • Matt Younkin Airshows
  • USAF Heritage Flight

You can learn much more on their website at https://www.jble.af.mil/2023-Air-Show/

