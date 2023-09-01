All-Star Fan Fest comes to Waterside District ahead of ECHL All-Star Classic

The celebration will have live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Admirals are hosting the ECHL All-Star Classic, a hockey midseason exhibition game, on Jan. 16. Ahead of the game, the hockey team will celebrate with the All-Star Fan Fest at Norfolk's Waterside District.

The celebration will have live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame, featuring memorabilia exhibits and trophies.

It will take place on Jan. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. and will be presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The Stanley Cup, the trophy awarded each year to the NHL's playoff champion, will also make an appearance. It will be on display at several places throughout Norfolk on Jan. 15 and 16.

The celebration is open to the public, but the Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibit requires a pass you can purchase online.